Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $183.00 and last traded at $183.00. Approximately 5,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 2,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.50.

BYDGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.76.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

