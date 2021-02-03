BP (NYSE:BP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

NYSE BP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. 337,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,694,793. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $37.78. The company has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.99.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

