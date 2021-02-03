BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Cut to $27.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.99.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.79. 195,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,694,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in BP by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in BP by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of BP by 16.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 23,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 16.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.