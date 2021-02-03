BP (NYSE:BP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.84. 511,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,694,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $37.78.

Get BP alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.99.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.