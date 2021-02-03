(BPE.V) (CVE:BPE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.80

(BPE.V) (CVE:BPE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.80. (BPE.V) shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 75,900 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.80.

About (BPE.V) (CVE:BPE)

BrightPath Early Learning Inc, formerly Edleun Group Inc, is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of community-based early learning and care centers across Canada. The Company’s segments include Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. The Company’s segments are engaged in the provision of child development and care services.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for (BPE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BPE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.