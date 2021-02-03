Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 12.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Brady by 168.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the third quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti began coverage on Brady in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

