Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post sales of $50.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $58.05 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $121.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $223.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $233.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $326.32 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $368.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHR stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. 245,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,791. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $196.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

