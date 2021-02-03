Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.32-1.42 EPS.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.31.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

