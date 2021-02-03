Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.32-1.42 for the period. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.32-1.42 EPS.

NYSE BDN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,009. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

BDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.31.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

