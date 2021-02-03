Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

NYSE BDN traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. 78,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,009. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDN. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

