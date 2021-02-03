Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

NYSE:BDN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. 71,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,009. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

