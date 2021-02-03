Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Bridge Bancorp has increased its dividend by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bridge Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bridge Bancorp to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Shares of BDGE opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $502.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. Bridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $32.23.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDGE. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 1,526 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $37,158.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,131,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $554,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,992 shares of company stock valued at $520,066. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

