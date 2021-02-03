BrightView (BV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrightView (NYSE:BV) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. BrightView has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.87 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. On average, analysts expect BrightView to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BrightView alerts:

NYSE:BV opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

BV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on BrightView in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.