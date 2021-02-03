Brilliant Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Brilliant Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) shares were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10.

Get Brilliant Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brilliant Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Brilliant Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Brilliant Acquisition were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Brilliant Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRLIU)

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring; engaging in share exchange and share reconstruction; purchasing the assets; entering into contractual arrangements; and engaging in similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.