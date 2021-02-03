Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brinker International from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

EAT opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 107.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

