Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $10.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.01. The company had a trading volume of 90,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,047. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.57. The firm has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $476.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

