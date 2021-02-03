Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Earnings Results

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,858. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.91 and a 200 day moving average of $142.26. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,844 shares of company stock valued at $10,173,756 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

