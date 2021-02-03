Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Upgraded to “Buy” at BTIG Research

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was upgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $176.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Truist began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $158.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,844 shares of company stock worth $10,173,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

