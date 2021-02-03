Brokerages Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.82 Million

Analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to announce sales of $112.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.28 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $111.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $434.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $433.10 million to $435.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $506.11 million, with estimates ranging from $488.88 million to $517.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million.

AMK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE AMK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,390. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,168.92 and a beta of 1.23.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $34,738.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,679,571.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 13,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $327,665.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 472,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,708,326.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,581,731 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $10,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 25.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 363,231 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 339,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 323,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 253,377 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

