Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.18. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

