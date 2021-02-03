Brokerages Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will post sales of $426.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.00 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $560.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OII. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

OII opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $860.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.60. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at $235,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $216,331.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,627,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,674 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 353.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 965,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 752,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 133.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 611,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 542,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 158.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 636,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 390,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

