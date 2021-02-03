Brokerages Anticipate Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sprott’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sprott.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprott from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $816.22 million and a P/E ratio of 42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sprott has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Sprott during the third quarter worth about $344,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprott by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 14,869.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sprott by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sprott by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprott (SII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.