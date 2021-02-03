Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to announce sales of $27.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.86 billion. Target reported sales of $23.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $92.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.26 billion to $93.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $90.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $86.54 billion to $92.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Target by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $185.11. 2,131,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.68 and its 200-day moving average is $161.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

