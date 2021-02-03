Brokerages Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. WEC Energy Group posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC opened at $87.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.66. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

