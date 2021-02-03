Brokerages Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Allegheny Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 235%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATI. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 38,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,080. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman acquired 12,500 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.