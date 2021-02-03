Brokerages Expect The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Michaels Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. The Michaels Companies posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Michaels Companies.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Michaels Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Michaels Companies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 246,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Michaels Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 94,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Michaels Companies by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 814,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The Michaels Companies stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,538,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,364. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

