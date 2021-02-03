Brokerages Set BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Price Target at $25.57

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXS shares. Stephens upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 879,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,287,000 after buying an additional 170,118 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 200,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

