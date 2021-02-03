Brokerages Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Target Price at $97.36

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $93.10 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.58.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.