Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) PT at $19.36

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on HP. Zacks Investment Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rowe lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

HP stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 944,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -116.28%.

In related news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

