Brokerages Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price at $333.60

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.60.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $440.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $453.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.47.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $481,158,000 after buying an additional 81,815 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $367,439,000 after buying an additional 118,880 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,485,000 after buying an additional 50,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $218,175,000 after buying an additional 48,584 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

