Brokerages Set Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT at $48.88

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Shares of IMVT stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,073,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,152. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,155,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 911.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,520,000 after acquiring an additional 819,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,040,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.