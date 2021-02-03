Brokerages Set Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target at $10.31

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $6,551,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

LUMN traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. 12,019,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,668,584. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

