Brokerages Set National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Target Price at $3.69

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.69.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

National CineMedia stock remained flat at $$4.11 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,121. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.08 million, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,626,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 531,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,468 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 730,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 358,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

