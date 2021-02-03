Brokerages Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Target Price at $72.88

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $773,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,215 shares of company stock valued at $12,964,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 153.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 31,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after buying an additional 63,361 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFSI opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

