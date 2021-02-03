Brokerages Set Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) PT at $30.17

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRDSY. Societe Generale lowered Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRDSY opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. Prada has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $13.12.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

