Brokerages Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price at $175.13

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $207.11 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $211.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

