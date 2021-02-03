Brokerages Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT at $71.75

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

TTEC stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,685.00. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in TTEC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

