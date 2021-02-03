Brokers Issue Forecasts for Forte Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forte Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FBRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Forte Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $35.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $461.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $238,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,460,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

