Brokers Issue Forecasts for Heritage Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th.

HFWA opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $107,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,577.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 266,593 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

