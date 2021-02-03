Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V)’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Beacon Securities analyst G. Leung now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price target on Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cormark lifted their price target on Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) from C$3.80 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of STC stock opened at C$3.87 on Tuesday. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$4.09. The stock has a market cap of C$429.95 million and a PE ratio of 59.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$35.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.52 million.

In related news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 20,693 shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.89, for a total value of C$59,811.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$644,275.94.

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

