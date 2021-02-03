Brokers Issue Forecasts for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB set a C$70.00 price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.60.

TRP opened at C$55.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$47.05 and a 1-year high of C$76.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total value of C$587,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,578.93. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at C$148,498.99.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

