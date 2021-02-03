Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tenet Healthcare Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $3.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on THC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $740,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.