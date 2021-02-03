Brokers Offer Predictions for Brinker International, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE:EAT opened at $61.07 on Monday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $67.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $472,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 475,950.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 299,849 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 682.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 147,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

