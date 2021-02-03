Brokers Offer Predictions for CVS Health Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CVS Health in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $71.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 126,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 571,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of The West lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 67,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

