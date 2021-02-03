Brokers Offer Predictions for RPC, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of RPC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RPC’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RES. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.08.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. RPC has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RPC by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

