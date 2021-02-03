Brokers Offer Predictions for United Rentals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for United Rentals in a report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

United Rentals stock opened at $250.67 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $267.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.87.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in United Rentals by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

