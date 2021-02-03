Brokers Set Expectations for Gentex Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after buying an additional 2,484,802 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,098,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $34,224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after buying an additional 995,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gentex by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 954,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

