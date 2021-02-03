Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Up 43.9% in January

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,930,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the December 31st total of 11,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of BAM opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,079.33 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

