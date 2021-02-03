Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.86% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE BIP.UN traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$68.32. 116,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,688. The company has a market cap of C$20.17 billion and a PE ratio of -233.42. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of C$37.45 and a one year high of C$74.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

