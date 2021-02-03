Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.333 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of BPYU opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property REIT has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09.

In related news, Director Ric Clark sold 222,154 shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $3,463,380.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

